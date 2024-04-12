North West (TSE:NWC) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at TD Securities

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday.

North West Trading Down 0.3 %

North West Dividend Announcement

Shares of NWC opened at C$38.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. North West has a one year low of C$29.58 and a one year high of C$41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. North West’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North West

In related news, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.08, for a total value of C$38,884.60. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

