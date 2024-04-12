Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $84.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.