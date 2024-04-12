Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $123.24 and last traded at $124.60. Approximately 1,004,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,020,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.38. The firm has a market cap of $562.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

