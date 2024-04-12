Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $18.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.54%. On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

