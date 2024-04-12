NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $19.43 Average PT from Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

NS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NS

NuStar Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.70.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 339,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,535,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after buying an additional 351,608 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 394,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.