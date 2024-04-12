Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

