NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 2% Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $872.00 and last traded at $870.35. Approximately 18,489,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 52,142,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $853.54.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $926.30.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $826.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

