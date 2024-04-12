OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given Outperform Overweight Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OGC. Cormark lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.94.

OceanaGold Stock Up 4.4 %

TSE:OGC opened at C$3.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.77. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, research analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

