Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Arabella Cecil Purchases 3,241 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £5,088.37 ($6,440.16).

Odyssean Investment Trust Price Performance

LON OIT opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.96. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 133 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 169 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £185.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,962.50 and a beta of 0.78.

