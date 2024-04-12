On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Holdings Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ON worth $46,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 93.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 982.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

ON Trading Up 2.2 %

ONON stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 121.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. On Holding AG has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

