OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $392.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,935.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter valued at $367,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

