OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

KIDS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $743.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 5.44.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $81,458.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $81,458.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,646.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,604.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $477,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

