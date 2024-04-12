Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.84% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 74.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter worth $371,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter worth $1,253,000.

HERD opened at $38.62 on Friday. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $39.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

