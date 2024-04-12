Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 8.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $3.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. 1,228,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,423,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PACB. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.5% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 49,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,806,000 after buying an additional 3,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $905.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

