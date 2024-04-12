Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Evercore ISI

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. Palomar has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Palomar will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $578,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,276,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $578,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,276,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.30 per share, with a total value of $111,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,557 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 89.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

