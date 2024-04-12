Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PANL stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $315.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANL. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

