Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,950 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Paramount Global worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 541.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 598,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 179,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA opened at $11.27 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PARA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

