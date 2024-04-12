Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

PARA stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Paramount Global by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

