Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PBA opened at $35.10 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

