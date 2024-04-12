Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) PT Raised to $50.00 at JMP Securities

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Pharvaris
Pharvaris Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Pharvaris
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,638,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,872,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Pharvaris by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,577,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in Pharvaris by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,539,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter.
Pharvaris Company Profile
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pharvaris
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.