Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) PT Raised to $50.00 at JMP Securities

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PHVS opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,638,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,872,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Pharvaris by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,577,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in Pharvaris by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,539,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

