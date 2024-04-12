PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.30

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.35. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 24,514 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $125.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.59.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Mark T. Behrman purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $74,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,326.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,920. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 205,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 374.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

