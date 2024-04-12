Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.50. 55,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 893,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.65). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

