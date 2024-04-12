Piper Sandler Trims Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Target Price to $64.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Shares of NXT opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nextracker by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 216,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after buying an additional 199,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after acquiring an additional 404,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

