Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Porch Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Porch Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of PRCH opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Porch Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 1,182.09% and a negative net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 25,678 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $102,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

