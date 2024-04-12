PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) Shares Up 0.6%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.12. 12,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 15,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWUP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $10,978,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,202,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 305,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 180,881 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

