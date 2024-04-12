Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

PSA opened at $275.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.78 and its 200 day moving average is $276.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

