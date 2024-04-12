Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after buying an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,353 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $590,394,000 after purchasing an additional 93,518 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,942,000 after purchasing an additional 231,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,461,555 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $454,633,000 after purchasing an additional 424,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

