Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,141 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $1,552,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,229 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,555,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BK opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

