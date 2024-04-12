Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 115,963 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 507,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,462 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 336,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 71,054 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 114,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $4,136,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $59.01.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

