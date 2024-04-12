Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,945 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

