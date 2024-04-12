Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 547 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $80.25 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.65%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

