Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE TTE opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
