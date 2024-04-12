Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TTE opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.