Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,522 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

