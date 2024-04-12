Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 47,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

