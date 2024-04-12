Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4,506.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHK opened at $50.11 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

