Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Princeton National Bancorp shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Princeton National Bancorp Stock Performance
About Princeton National Bancorp
Princeton National Bancorp, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Princeton National Bancorp
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Princeton National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.