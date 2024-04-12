Private Trust Co. NA Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLU opened at $171.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $276.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

