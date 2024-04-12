Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 263.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

