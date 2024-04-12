Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Trading Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Provident Financial Services traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 215,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 651,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Provident Financial Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 124,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,769,000 after acquiring an additional 132,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,261,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,885,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.