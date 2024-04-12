Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Down 0.7% After Insider Selling

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $51.35 and last traded at $52.35. Approximately 366,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,766,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

Specifically, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pure Storage Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.