Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 124.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,187,000 after buying an additional 112,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $713,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,203,000 after purchasing an additional 60,949 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

