Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for The GEO Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for The GEO Group in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The GEO Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Shares of GEO opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 320.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 118,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,369 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $11,113,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

