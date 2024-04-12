Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Verano Holdings Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Verano in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Verano’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $237.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.22 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 12.50%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Verano from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNOF

Verano Stock Down 1.3 %

Verano stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Verano has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $7.08.

Verano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.