Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Increased by Analyst

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $9.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.00. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $40.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q2 2024 earnings at $9.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $38.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $10.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $44.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $55.73 EPS.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $785.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $809.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $751.41. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.