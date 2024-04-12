Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.29.

NYSE CPT opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.01. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,002,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,174,000 after acquiring an additional 60,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,933,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

