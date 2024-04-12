Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Lowered by Roth Capital (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IMAX in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $885.59 million, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

