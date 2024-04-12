Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Increased by Analyst

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $17.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.16. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $179.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,090,000 after acquiring an additional 666,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $76,297,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 350,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 269,054 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

