Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Boosted by Zacks Research

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.65 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.
Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.96. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $91.99 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.
Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Selective Insurance Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.