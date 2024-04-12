Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Lifted by B. Riley

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of VSE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the construction company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

VSE Price Performance

VSEC opened at $79.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.70. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $40.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VSE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in VSE by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

