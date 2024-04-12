Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE PUMP opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $924.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in ProPetro by 119.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

